Celeste has released her FINNEAS-produced single 'I Can See The Change'.

The 'Stop This Flame' hitmaker tapped Billie Eilish's brother to work his magic on her latest single.

Celeste - who was crowned the winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2020 poll and the BRITs' Rising Star prize - opens up about feeling ''internally flat'' despite having a lot of buzz around her and ''exciting'' things happening to her on the honest new track, which is about finding hope in adverse times.

She said: ''It was a strange time for me as externally lots of exciting things were happening in my life, but internally I was feeling flat. ''I felt disconnected from myself and the world around me so I knew something needed to change ... It's difficult for me to fully articulate, but when I started writing the song I pictured a blurry, unidentified image far off in the distance that I knew I had to move closer to in order to understand what it was and perhaps what it meant, but also realising that the journey wasn't going to be easy.

''Ultimately the song is about hope and change but knowing that to obtain this requires effort, patience and conviction.''

Celeste has many famous fans, one of then being Billie - who put her recent single 'Strange' on her 'At home with Apple Music' playlist recently - and FINNEAS, who was honoured to be asked to produce 'I Can See The Change' after being wowed by her performance at the BRIT Awards in February.

He said: ''I saw Celeste perform at the Brits back in February and was blown away.

''She commanded the stage in a way that was simultaneously intimate and massive and I immediately went home and downloaded her entire catalog.

''When I was approached about producing 'I Can See The Change,' I was thrilled.

''I have been lucky to produce songs for a few artists who I think will never go out or style and Celeste is certainly on that list.''

'Celeste' will release her self-titled debut album this year.