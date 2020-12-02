Celeste has announced her debut studio album, 'Not Your Muse'.

The 'Stop This Flame' hitmaker has topped off a triumph of a year with the news that her first full-length release will arrive on February 26, 2021.

The 12-track LP includes the singles ‘Strange’ and mega-hit 'Stop Your Flame’, plus nine new songs.

Celeste said: “’Not Your Muse’ is the power I found when I felt powerless ... In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled. I'm very proud of what I've achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter kicked off the year being crowned the winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2020 poll, before going on to claim the Rising Star Award at the BRITs in February.

More recently, Celeste became the first musician to write and perform an original song for the John Lewis Christmas advert.

As well as featuring the star performing her own tune, 'A Little Love' - which she penned over Zoom - the 'Give a Little Love' TV commercial focuses on the "kindness" of the public, which has been seen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The song was released as a charity single in the hope of landing the coveted Christmas number one prize.

Celeste wrote on Twitter: "A very special announcement. For this year’s @jlandpartners and @waitrose Christmas advert I had the chance to write an original song it’s called A Little Love (sic)"

‘A Little Love’ is also featured on the album.

The track-listing for ‘Not Your Muse’ is:

1. 'Ideal Woman'

2. 'Strange' (Edit)

3. 'Tonight Tonight'

4. 'Stop This Flame'

5. 'Tell Me Something I Don’t Know'

6. 'Not Your Muse'

7. 'Beloved'

8. 'Love is Back'

9. 'A Kiss’

10. 'The Promise'

11. 'A Little Love'

12. 'Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos'