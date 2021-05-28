Cassie Randolph has revealed she likes to "keep it as natural as possible".

The former 'Bachelor' star has opened up about cosmetic surgery after speculation about her looks, which some fans making assumptions about the procedures they think she's undergone.

In a video on YouTube, she said: "I can't tell you how many times I get the question about filler and Botox and all that, and sometimes I'll get the nastiest hate messages about work I've gotten done.

"Sometimes I'll get those messages, and it will have been like nine months since I did anything at all...

"Personally, I like to keep it as natural as possible—err on the side of less is more, but also, to each his own.

"I feel like there's no point in worrying about what one person chooses to do or doesn't choose to do. Do whatever you want to do."

The 26-year-old star noted while she gets Botox and lip fillers, she hasn't had much treatment "in a really long time".

She added: "I haven't gotten anything done in a really long time. I get lip filler.

"I get Botox—I've gotten it in my forehead before; I've gotten it in my crow's feet before, but that goes away really fast. I've also gotten it in my jaw."

She explained the decision to try it in her jaw because she "really struggled with a lot of stress and anxiety" over the past year, and had started clenching her jaw in her sleep.

She said the Botox stopped the headaches which came as a result of this, but she's since decided to wear a mouthguard as a long-term solution.

Cassie also revealed her stance on cheek fillers, having had them in the past but deciding they're not necessary.

She explained: "I've also tried cheek fillers before. I haven't gotten them in a long time because I naturally have really defined cheekbones."