Cary Joji Fukunaga has pitched an idea for a new 'James Bond' movie to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and suggests that he would be up for a return to the franchise.
Cary Joji Fukunaga has an idea for the next 'James Bond' film.
The 44-year-old director has overseen the latest 007 movie 'No Time To Die' and explained how he pitched a new story to Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson that could reboot the franchise following Daniel Craig's departure as the iconic character.
Asked if any ideas made in into 'No Time To Die', Cary told Slash Film: "Nothing from that meeting. I mean, I still have a pitch I would do if I had to reboot it, which I'll keep for myself right now."
The filmmaker – who replaced Danny Boyle on the Bond flick when the 'Trainspotting' helmer left due to creative differences - continued: "But this was a completely clean slate. In September of 2018 I was just listening to everyone, what was working, what wasn't working, what they wanted, what they hoped for, and just had to sit with that and try to figure out how to turn that into a story.
"Inevitably, things seep in, things you've tried before and other stories that didn't work, but you're just looking for that place that it could fit, you know? I kind of think of it like spare furniture, but it very much came out of those meetings in September, and then went on until we finished shooting."
The film contains a dramatic single-take action sequence and Cary admitted that it was a challenge convincing Daniel as he is a "perfectionist" during stunt scenes.
He explained: "Daniel's a perfectionist, so he wants every punch, every shot, everything just to be, on a physical level, flawless.
"But it comes from his desire, which I share, to make sure that when people watch, there's no suspension of disbelief issues, no doubts that those aren't real hits landing, or himself taking hits."
