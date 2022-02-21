Carrie Hope Fletcher is to embark on her first concert tour.

The 29-year-old singer and actress - who is known for appearing in West End shows such as 'Heathers' and 'Les Misérables' and is currently starring in the title role of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella' - will travel across the country later this year with 'An Open Book', performing numbers from musicals and discussing career so far.

She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on my first ever UK tour. This is something I have wanted to do for some time and next year presents the perfect opportunity."

The YouTube star - who is the younger sister of McFly singer Tom Fletcher, 36, - added that while she is "fortunate enough" to have performed in London, she feels there is something "very special" about theatres around the country.

She told WhatsOnStage: ""I absolutely adore being on stage and am fortunate to have performed across the West End and overseas, but there's something very special about theatres around the UK so I can't wait to get out on the road and visit these absolutely fantastic and beautiful venues."

The tour is set to open on 18th May at Bradford's St George's Hall, before going on to Southampton's Mayflower Theatre (21st May), Norwich Theatre Royal (22nd May), the London Palladium (25 May), Llandudno's Venue Cymru (27th May), The Lowry in Salford (28th May), Birmingham Symphony Hall (29th May), Sheffield City Hall (31st May), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (2nd June), Newcastle O2 City Hall (3rd June) and Edinburgh Festival Theatre (4th June).

Producer Jamie Lambert, of Lambert Jackson, said: "'Carrie Hope Fletcher – An Open Book' presents an opportunity to take one of the West End's most celebrated and successful leading stars to theatres across the UK.

"Not only will audiences be wowed by the stunning voice of Carrie, they will also get an insight into her incredible career and that is not to be missed."

Tickets go on sale on Friday 25.02.2022 via Cuffe and Taylor.