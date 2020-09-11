'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin has revealed that she will struggle to watch Nicolas Cage after he plays the role of her rival Joe Exotic in a new film, even though he is one of her ''favourite'' actors.
Carole Baskin is unhappy about Nicolas Cage playing the role of Joe Exotic in a drama based on 'Tiger King'.
The Big Cat Rescue CEO's feud with G.W. Zoo owner Joe Exotic was explored in the hit Netflix documentary, which ultimately ended with Joe being sentenced to 22 years in jail on two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole and multiple violations of animal welfare laws, including nine counts of breaking the Endangered Species Act by killing five tigers and for selling tigers across state lines.
Carole admits she will find it difficult to watch Cage's films again after he plays Joe, a disappointment for her as she is a huge fan of the 'Con Air' actor.
Discussing Cage's involvement in the movie, she said: ''He is such a favourite actor of mine, and I just don't know if I can even watch him after seeing that role.''
However, Carole is pleased that she will be portrayed by Tara Reid in the film.
Speaking to 'Extra TV', the 59-year-old animal rights activist said: ''I think it's wonderful.''
Carole recently claimed that the docuseries was a ''total assassination'' of her character, as screen time was given to rumours that she was involved in the mysterious disappearance of her former husband Don Lewis.
The 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant told PEOPLE: ''I am not at all the person I was portrayed in 'Tiger King'. I am not the money-grabbing, gold-digging, murderous person that they portrayed.
''I am the type of person who will come after any person who is abusing animals. I am relentless. I just won't stop until I find some legal way to make it stop. From that perspective, I think they got me right.
''Me as a person, that was a total assassination of my character for nothing other than whatever money they could get for selling that to Netflix.''
Carole also revealed that she has received ''death threats for decades'' from ''animal abusers''.
She explained: ''What the show doesn't show is that I've been dealing with death threats and people attacking me for decades. All of these animal abusers know that I am leading the leading sanctuary against [them]. It's been nothing for them to threaten to kill me or to harm my family.''
