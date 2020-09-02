Carole Baskin, Backstreet Boys singer Aj Mclean and former 'Desperate Housewives' actor Jessie Metcalfe have all signed up for the new series of 'Dancing with the Stars'.
Carole Baskin has signed to compete on the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'.
The 'Tiger King' star is part of the line-up for the ballroom series which was confirmed by ABC on Tuesday (02.09.20).
The 59-year-old Big Cat Rescue CEO - who found global fame in 2020 due to the Netflix series documenting her feud with now-imprisoned GW Zoo owner Joe Exotic - will be joined on the dancefloor by rapper Nelly, former 'Desperate Housewives' actor Jessie Metcalfe, Selling Sunset' Chrishell Stause, 'Catfish' host Nev Schulman, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson and Backstreet Boys singer Aj Mclean.
The full line-up is completed by Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, 'One Day at a Time' star Justina Machado, 'Cheer' cheerleading coach Monica Aldama, 'Volcano' actress Anne Heche, 'Bachelor' star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NBA legend Charles Oakley, 'The Real' host Jeannie Maiand and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.
The array of celebrities will be joined by returning professional dancers such as Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.
The celebrity and dancer pairings will be revealed on the premiere episode which airs on ABC on Monday, September 14.
Supermodel and 'America's Got Talent' host Tyra Banks will present the competition, taking over from outgoing hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.
