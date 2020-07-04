Carole Baskin made £16,000 on her first day on Cameo.

The 'Tiger King' star has signed up to the app - which facilitates users paying celebrities to send them personalised video messages - and she is charging £140 for each 30 second message.

In her introductory video, animal rights activist Carole says: ''Hey all you cool cats and kittens. I'm happy to record any kind of greeting for a birthday or anniversary or any kind of encouraging message to the animal lover in your life.''

And, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Carole encourages her fans to visit her Big Cat website to donate.

Meanwhile, last month, Carole was granted control of Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo.

Netflix's 'Tiger King' documentary featured the bitter rivalry between Big Cat Rescue's Carole and private zoo owner Joe and in a new twist, Carole was awarded The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

A federal judge in the western district court of Oklahoma ruled that Joe previously fraudulently transferred the property to his mother Shirley Schreibvogel, to avoid paying Carole a settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

The zoo has been run by Joe's former business partner Jeff Lowe since 2016 but, last month, he was given 120 days to vacate the property, including removing all of his animals currently housed there, before Carole seizes control, according to a copy of the ruling published by the Courthouse News Service.

Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - is currently serving 22 years in prison for plotting to murder Carole.

Meanwhile, Joe previously insisted he is ''done with the Carole Baskin saga'' and doesn't have any interest in reigniting his feud with the animal rights activist and just wants to get his life back.

Speaking from jail, he said: ''I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga. It's now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all of these charges.''