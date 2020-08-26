Carole Baskin could ''slap'' Chloe Fineman over her 'Saturday Night Live' impression.

The animal rights activist - who shot to fame in Netflix's 'Tiger King' due to her acrimonious relationship with private zoo owner Joe Exotic - has hit out at the 32-year-old actress and comedian's portrayal of her on the iconic weekly sketch show.

Speaking on 'The Pet Show' podcast, she said: ''I could just slap that woman.

''This whole, 'My kitty, meow meow, kitty, meow', and she would just say all these really weird words all in a row.

''That would be really popular, I guess, in popular culture. People wanted me to talk like that in the Cameos, and I'm like 'I have no idea how to talk like that, that is not how I speak!' ''

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old star enjoyed instant success on the Cameo app - which facilitates users paying celebrities to send them personalised video messages - as she raked in £16,000 on her first day last month.

In her introductory video, Carole - who has charged £140 for each 30 second message - said: ''Hey all you cool cats and kittens.

''I'm happy to record any kind of greeting for a birthday or anniversary or any kind of encouraging message to the animal lover in your life.''

In June, Carole was granted control of Joe's zoo, The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

A federal judge in the western district court of Oklahoma ruled that Joe previously fraudulently transferred the property to his mother Shirley Schreibvogel, to avoid paying Carole a settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

The zoo has been run by Joe's former business partner Jeff Lowe since 2016 but he was given 120 days to vacate the property, including removing all of his animals housed there, before Carole seizes control, according to a copy of the ruling published by the Courthouse News Service.