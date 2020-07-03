Camila Mendes sees make-up as a ''form of self-expression''.

The 'Riverdale' actress - who was recently named one of Urban Decay's newest 'Global Citizens' - has been experimenting with make-up since her teenage years and loves to try out new products.

She told Elle Australia: ''I started experimenting with make-up in Junior High from watching my older sister do her make-up before school every day. I fell in love with it as a form of self-expression - it's inherently playful and exciting. Applying make-up can be such an indulgent experience of self-discovery, and I love the whole process of feeling out my mood and assessing the look I want to achieve in that moment.

''I'm definitely an eye [make-up] person - playing with eyeshadow is so entertaining. You get to experiment with multiple shades at once and see how beautifully they can all blend together.''

And Camila, 26, revealed she is proud of her association with Urban Decay as she admires the brand's dedication to the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said: ''Urban Decay has pledged to employ more Black models, creatives, and photographers and has donated to Black Lives Matter and Black Visions Collective. As an Urban Decay Global Citizen, I will help ensure the accountability of this pledge through their actions and mine. Beauty comes in all shapes and colours, and it's imperative that we see that reflected in the beauty industry. It's important to support brands that actively do the work to be inclusive.''