Camila Mendes has the same staple beauty products from high school.

The 26-year-old actress has stuck to the same signature fragrance since her school days after spotting a friend in her class wearing Marc Jacob's Daisy for Women scent.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "One of the girls in high school had this on her vanity and she always smelled so good. It was a thing all the cool girls had. Still my signature now, it's what I use in the daytime. Maybe I should evolve and grow up, but I’ve apparently chosen not to."

Camila also continues to use the same Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer she first picked up in her junior year of high school to keep her eyeshadow from creasing.

She added: "Something that's always been in my life and my makeup bag, since I was literally in junior high, is this ... I can’t stand it when my shadow creases. So when I learned about eyeshadow primer, it was like a new obsession."

However, there are a few products the 'Riverdale' star has picked up since starring in the hit Netflix show, including the on-set staple serum that smooths her flyaways.

Speaking about Davines This Is An Invisible Serum, she said: "They use this on set of 'Riverdale' because I get a lot of flyaways. And when you're being backlit, you can see everything. This is kind of a paste-serum. It's a little thicker, and a little goes a long way, but it's great for baby hairs and fried hairs that stick up. It's my best-kept secret."

Camila has also incorporated the Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream to her skin care routine as she found she needed a soothing product to help depuff her eyes after an emotional day of filming.

She continued: "When I wake up from shooting a big emotional scene the night before, I always wake up puffy. So having that little moment of massaging my under-eyes? I need that. This is a brightening and de-puffing cream, so it's good for that."