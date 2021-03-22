Camila Mendes has been having injections to help stimulate hair growth after discovering an alopecia spot.

The 'Riverdale' star "freaked out" when she noticed the bald patch, which she was told was the result of stress by a dermatologist, but fortunately, her locks are growing again since having the treatment.

The 26-year-old actress - who plays Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama - added how "people underestimate how much mental health plays a role in beauty."

Speaking to Byrdie she said: "Well, to be honest, I've been going to a dermatologist and getting some sort of injection on the spot to stimulate hair growth. That's been helping. It's growing back now, which is great. But it kind of came out of nowhere. My hair has always been really healthy, and I don't like to do much to it. I never really dyed it a lot when I was younger, and I'm just dying it black for the show. It's not like I was bleaching it or anything. So when that happened to me, I came out of the shower, and I just noticed I had this spot, and I freaked out. My dermatologist said, 'It's stress. We see this all the time. You're stressed, and you have to calm down.' I feel like people underestimate how much mental health plays a role in beauty. When you're taking care of your heart, mind, and body, that all reflects in your appearance. You can see it in your skin. You can see when someone's glowing from just being happy."

The 'Perfect Date' star recently admitted she is desperate to switch up her "pitch-black" hairstyle but has to wait until she leaves 'Riverdale' before she can make any dramatic changes to her style and colour.

She explained: "As long as I'm on 'Riverdale', I have to stay pitch-black, but I don't know what I'm going to do when this is all over. It really depends on what role I'm going to play next; I always like to think of how I can make myself look different from my last role through my hair."

But once she has left, Camila is considering chopping her hair off into a "low maintenance" bob.

She continued: "I've always wanted to do an above-the-shoulder bob. I love the low maintenance of it… [and] I think would be really fun and chic. But in a few years' time, who knows what I'm going to want to do?”