Camila Mendes can't change her hair while she is on 'Riverdale'.

The 26-year-old actress - who plays Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama - is desperate to switch up her "pitch-black" hairstyle but has to wait until she leaves the programme before she can make any dramatic changes to her style and colour.She explained: "As long as I'm on 'Riverdale', I have to stay pitch-black, but I don't know what I'm going to do when this is all over. It really depends on what role I'm going to play next; I always like to think of how I can make myself look different from my last role through my hair."

But once she has left, Camila is considering chopping her hair off into a "low maintenance" bob.

She continued: "I've always wanted to do an above-the-shoulder bob. I love the low maintenance of it… [and] I think would be really fun and chic. But in a few years' time, who knows what I'm going to want to do?”

Meanwhile, the 'Perfect Date' star said she finds "any excuse" to experiment with make-up.

She told Allure: "There are not many occasions to [experiment with make-up] these days, but I'll find any excuse. One [make-up artist] did this really fun mixture of different pink gel eyeliner pencils where she applied a cat-eye on top and the bottom, then smudged them together — that's something I've tried to do with different colours, recently with purple hues, and it's really nice."

Camila - who is one of Urban Decay's Global Citizens - previously explained how she has been experimenting with make-up since her teens and believes it is a form of expression.

She said: "I started experimenting with make-up in Junior High from watching my older sister do her make-up before school every day. I fell in love with it as a form of self-expression - it's inherently playful and exciting. Applying make-up can be such an indulgent experience of self-discovery, and I love the whole process of feeling out my mood and assessing the look I want to achieve in that moment. "I'm definitely an eye [make-up] person - playing with eyeshadow is so entertaining. You get to experiment with multiple shades at once and see how beautifully they can all blend together."