Camila Mendes has revealed she is not allowed to dye or style her hair drastically while starring in 'Riverdale'.
Camila Mendes can't change her hair while she is on 'Riverdale'.
The 26-year-old actress - who plays Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama - is desperate to switch up her "pitch-black" hairstyle but has to wait until she leaves the programme before she can make any dramatic changes to her style and colour.She explained: "As long as I'm on 'Riverdale', I have to stay pitch-black, but I don't know what I'm going to do when this is all over. It really depends on what role I'm going to play next; I always like to think of how I can make myself look different from my last role through my hair."
But once she has left, Camila is considering chopping her hair off into a "low maintenance" bob.
She continued: "I've always wanted to do an above-the-shoulder bob. I love the low maintenance of it… [and] I think would be really fun and chic. But in a few years' time, who knows what I'm going to want to do?”
Meanwhile, the 'Perfect Date' star said she finds "any excuse" to experiment with make-up.
She told Allure: "There are not many occasions to [experiment with make-up] these days, but I'll find any excuse. One [make-up artist] did this really fun mixture of different pink gel eyeliner pencils where she applied a cat-eye on top and the bottom, then smudged them together — that's something I've tried to do with different colours, recently with purple hues, and it's really nice."
Camila - who is one of Urban Decay's Global Citizens - previously explained how she has been experimenting with make-up since her teens and believes it is a form of expression.
She said: "I started experimenting with make-up in Junior High from watching my older sister do her make-up before school every day. I fell in love with it as a form of self-expression - it's inherently playful and exciting. Applying make-up can be such an indulgent experience of self-discovery, and I love the whole process of feeling out my mood and assessing the look I want to achieve in that moment. "I'm definitely an eye [make-up] person - playing with eyeshadow is so entertaining. You get to experiment with multiple shades at once and see how beautifully they can all blend together."
