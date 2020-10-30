Camelphat have released their star-studded debut album, 'Dark Matter', featuring their hotly-anticipated Noel Gallagher collaboration.

The British production duo - comprised of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala - have shared the 21-track LP on streaming services ahead of its physical release on November 27.

The expansive collection includes the pulsating dance track, 'Not Over Yet', featuring the vocals of the former Oasis rocker, plus their tracks with Jake Bugg, Foals' Yannis Philipakkis, Maverick Sabre and more.

The pair got into the studio with Noel after he revealed himself as a fan of their 2017 club classic 'Cola'.

And Camelphat have teased that they recorded two tracks with the Britpop legend "in just a few hours" and bonded over football.

They told Rollercoaster magazine: "Noel is a class act, totally genuine and incredibly down to earth. We smashed out two tracks in just a few hours. It was mad for us, two lads from Liverpool who’d been to so many Oasis concerts growing up and bought all the albums, finding ourselves not just in the same room and writing together, but also just relaxing and talking about football."

Meanwhile, the Ivor Novello-nominated duo are set to play their biggest headline shows to date next year, including playing The SSE Arena, Wembley on April 17.

The track-listing for 'Dark Matter' is:

1. CamelPhat Ft. Leo Stannard ‘Blackbirds’

2. CamelPhat Ft. Jake Bugg ‘Be Someone'

3. Camelphat x Artbat Ft. Rhodes ‘For A Feeling (Dark Matter Edit)’

4. Camelphat ‘Inbetween The Lines’

5. CamelPhat x Yannis x Foals ‘Hypercolour'

6. CamelPhat Ft. Ali Love ‘Spektrum’

7. CamelPhat Ft. Elderbrook ‘Dance With My Ghost’

8. CamelPhat x LOWES ‘Easier’

9. CamelPhat x Au/Ra ‘Panic Room'

10. CamelPhat x Skream Ft. Max Milner ‘Keep Movin’

11. CamelPhat Ft. LOWES ‘Wildfire’

12. CamelPhat x Elderbrook ‘Cola (Dark Matter Edit)’

13. CamelPhat x Cristoph ‘Phantoms’

14. Camelphat Ft. Jem Cooke Rabbit Hole

15. CamelPhat Ft. Noel Gallagher ‘Not Over Yet’

16. Camelphat x Eli & Fur ‘Waiting’

17. CamelPhat Ft. Jem Cooke ‘Carry Me Away’

18. CamelPhat x Del30 Ft. Maverick Sabre ‘Reaction’

19. CamelPhat x Will Easton ‘Witching Hour’

20. CamelPhat ‘Expect Nothing’

21. CamelPhat x Cristoph Ft. Jem Cooke ‘Breathe (Dark Matter Edit)'