Sophia Hutchins put a lock on her bedroom door after Caitlyn Jenner walked in on her getting intimate with a ''friend''.

The 24-year-old beauty lives with her close friend Caitlyn, 70, and has admitted she now has a bedroom door fitted with a lock after an awkward encounter saw Caitlyn ''barge'' into her room, where she saw ''a lot of things happening''.

Sophia explained: ''We had to put a lock on my door because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over. [She] kind of saw a lot of things happening.''

The blonde beauty - who has always denied having a romance with Caitlyn - compared the situation to ''living with [a] parent'', and said she considered moving out after the embarrassing moment.

She added: ''It's kind of like living with your parents and I'm like oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out.''

But Sophia, who is the 'I Am Cait' star's manager, says she doesn't actually have plans to find her own place because she's too ''busy'' to house hunt.

She said: ''Being CEO of Lumasol and Caitlyn's manager keeps me busy. I am totally focused on my career. I don't have plans to move out, but I am in the real estate market for a home in Calabasas.

''I don't want to leave her by herself, but she also knows that I'm getting older and I want to be able to have my own life. I really like living there, my office is based out there. [Caitlyn] converted the guest house into our office space. Everyone on my team is in the city. It's tough to have everyone always drive [to Malibu].''

Sophia also set the record straight on romance rumours, insisting things have ''never'' been romantic between herself and Caitlyn.

During an interview for the 'Juicy Scoop' podcast, she said: ''It was never romantic. Never sexual. It was very much friends but I understand why people perceived it that way. We never addressed it and that was part of the problem.

''It's more parental. I date guys. And Caitlyn's like, I gotta sign off on him. It's very parental, very protective. We're family. It's an interesting family situation. All of my family is in Seattle. I didn't have family here. I was thinking I would move to New York and Caitlyn was like work here, live here.''