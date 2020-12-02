Buzz Bingo have released their own Christmas jumper to raise money for charity.

The bingo operator’s cheeky bingo ball-themed design is on sale from Etsy costing just £10, and all proceeds from sales will be donated to the Pink Ribbon Foundation, which funds projects and provides financial support to UK charities which assist those who are suffering from breast cancer, or have been affected by the disease, or work to advance the understanding, detection and treatment of the condition.

Harry Lang, Marketing Director at Buzz Bingo, said: “We’re really happy to be supporting the Pink Ribbon Foundation this year through the sale of our funky Christmas jumpers.

“At Buzz Bingo we’re all about supporting our communities and ensuring people feel cared for, and if we can do that while putting a smile on people’s faces then so much the better.

“I’ll be wearing mine come December and I can’t wait to see other people wearing theirs, too.”

Lisa Allen, Head of Corporate Partnerships, says: “The Pink Ribbon Foundation are delighted to partner with Buzz Bingo to raise money and awareness in the lead up to the festive season.

“We love the bingo balls jumper which is a fun reminder to everyone to regularly check their breasts / pecs.

“Early detection is so important as it is associated with an increased number of available treatment options, increased survival, and improved quality of life. We hope everyone will support the campaign and wear their support”.

The unisex jumper is available in small, medium and large size.

Buzz Bingo is encouraging all customers, whether visiting a club or not, to wear a Christmas jumper on 11 December and donate £1, with all proceeds also going to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.