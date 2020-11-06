Burna Boy is set to perform a virtual show at O2 Academy Brixton.

The 29-year-old star has announced plans to perform at the venue in the south London on November 18, with the live-streamed event being made available exclusively on MelodyVR.

He said: "I can’t wait to come at you, live from London with MelodyVR. This virtual show will be from the heart to my friends around the world. It’ll be twice as close, twice as realistic and twice as tall."

The virtual event is being titled Live from London and is set to feature jaw-dropping production and visuals.

The show's setlist will include hits like 'Wonderful' and 'Real Life', as well as newer tracks from the 'Twice as Tall' album.

Tickets for the one-off performance are now on sale via http://www.livenation.co.uk.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Burna Boy claimed to be "painting a picture" of real-life injustices through his music.

The Nigerian star - whose latest album featured the likes of Chris Martin and Stormzy - also called for a revolution.

He said: "There are so many situations where a fight needs to be had. A revolution is needed, and I want to inspire it. I’m painting a picture of what we already see every day, but maybe no one has painted the picture in an honest form before."

Burna Boy also insisted he'd never dilute his message.

He explained: "It’s a truth that needs to be told. Everyone wants to come and sugarcoat it and try to be politically correct. Me, I’m not doing that no more.

"For me, I know what the truth is – and the truth can never be politically correct."