Burberry has teamed up with the British Fashion Council on the pilot of the ReBurberry Fabric initiative to supply fashion students with recyclable materials.

The iconic British fashion house has today (08.12.20) launched the new programme with the help of fashion writers Charlie Porter and Sarah Mower.

Burberry will donate leftover fabrics to students across the UK who need it the most in their continued efforts to support creatives and encourage sustainability.

Pam Batty, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Burberry, said: “We are delighted to partner with the British Fashion Council to launch ReBurberry Fabric, as we continue to ensure we are meaningfully supporting the next generation of diverse voices across the country. Providing resources for these communities in a sustainable way will enable them to bring their creativity to life, and continue through their programmes with the tools they need. We look forward to seeing how donations can positively impact these academic institutions and students, and hope this is the beginning of a wider industry initiative to support these communities, now and in the future."

Caroline Rush, CEO, British Fashion Council, said: “One of the BFC‘s priorities is to encourage the industry to move towards a circular fashion economy while supporting excellence in fashion design. We are delighted to work with Burberry, helping ensure students across the country have access to the best quality fabrics. Creative talent is at the heart of the industry and we are proud of our world leading colleges – being able to provide these students with such opportunities is a privilege.”

Journalist Charlie added: “I am thrilled that Burberry are launching this pilot scheme to deliver fabrics to underprivileged students across the country. The aim is to find a new, efficient model that will make it easy for brands to donate fabric, both helping students in need pushing for greater sustainability. I hope this is the beginning of a new conversation about how brands can take more responsibility for supporting future generations of designers."

As per a press release, the aim is for the initiative to be "rolled out as an industry-wide programme, providing a blueprint for other brands and colleges to work together to provide practical support to future talent."