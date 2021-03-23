Burberry has launched its childrenswear spring/summer 2021 campaign.

The iconic British fashion house has "connected with nature by capturing a child's fascination and exploration with the outdoors" on the new line.

The collection includes Burberry's signature trench coat, boy's bomber jackets in Italian-woven check cotton poplin, as well as baby gift sets printed with English roses and the Burberry logo.

Plus their versatile bum bag in Vintage check ECONYL and the signature Burberry teddy-knitted check Merino wool.

The launch of the outdoorsy children's collection comes after the fashion label previously celebrated the outdoors in their autumn/winter 2021 pre-collection.

Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, shared how the pieces combine "the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality".

The fashion muse said in a press release at the time: "This is my uniform for the outdoors. My love for all the contrasting elements of nature has been explored and reflected throughout this collection, combining the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality. I have been inspired by the rich heritage of traditional British dress codes and given them a fresh perspective: tempering camouflage prints to blend harmoniously within natural environments, combining them with structured tailoring and romantic florals, broderie anglaise details and references to the animal kingdom. This collection is about mirroring the natural environments within its dynamic prints, colours and textures."

The collection included camouflage coats, mesh bodysuits, floral field jackets, cargo trousers, short-sleeve shirts and even jogging pants.