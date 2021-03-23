Burberry has once again celebrated the great outdoors, this time with their spring/summer 2021 childrenswear campaign.
Burberry has launched its childrenswear spring/summer 2021 campaign.
The iconic British fashion house has "connected with nature by capturing a child's fascination and exploration with the outdoors" on the new line.
The collection includes Burberry's signature trench coat, boy's bomber jackets in Italian-woven check cotton poplin, as well as baby gift sets printed with English roses and the Burberry logo.
Plus their versatile bum bag in Vintage check ECONYL and the signature Burberry teddy-knitted check Merino wool.
The launch of the outdoorsy children's collection comes after the fashion label previously celebrated the outdoors in their autumn/winter 2021 pre-collection.
Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, shared how the pieces combine "the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality".
The fashion muse said in a press release at the time: "This is my uniform for the outdoors. My love for all the contrasting elements of nature has been explored and reflected throughout this collection, combining the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality. I have been inspired by the rich heritage of traditional British dress codes and given them a fresh perspective: tempering camouflage prints to blend harmoniously within natural environments, combining them with structured tailoring and romantic florals, broderie anglaise details and references to the animal kingdom. This collection is about mirroring the natural environments within its dynamic prints, colours and textures."
The collection included camouflage coats, mesh bodysuits, floral field jackets, cargo trousers, short-sleeve shirts and even jogging pants.
On a night when barely anything was normal at the 63rd Grammy Awards history was made as Beyoncé not only won four awards but also became the most...
During a socially distanced 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Centre in downtown LA, Dua Lipa not only lifted an award for Best Pop Vocal...
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
'Another Love' singer Tom Odell has just announced details of his fourth album due for release in June this year.
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.