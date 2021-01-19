Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci's love of the "contrasting elements of nature" inspired the brand's autumn/winter 2021 collection.
Burberry's new autumn/winter 2021 pre-collection celebrates the outdoors.
The iconic British fashion brand has unveiled its latest collection designed by their Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, who has revealed the pieces combine "the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality".
Tisci said in a press release: "This is my uniform for the outdoors. My love for all the contrasting elements of nature has been explored and reflected throughout this collection, combining the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality. I have been inspired by the rich heritage of traditional British dress codes and given them a fresh perspective: tempering camouflage prints to blend harmoniously within natural environments, combining them with structured tailoring and romantic florals, broderie anglaise details and references to the animal kingdom. This collection is about mirroring the natural environments within its dynamic prints, colours and textures."
The collection includes camouflage coats, mesh bodysuits, floral field jackets, cargo trousers, short-sleeve shirts and even jogging pants.
There's also leather platform clogs, chunky slingback mules trimmed in faux fur, velvet and leather laced point-toe pumps, and over-the-knee and square-toe Cuban-heeled ankle boots, and much more.
And for the evening, there is a corset dress, a sequinned gown with cut-out sleeves and a silk cady dress with a deep V-neck and box pleats.
