Bunny Wailer has died aged 73.

The legendary reggae singer - who performed in The Wailers alongside reggae icon Bob Marley - has passed away in hospital, after suffering a stroke in 2020.

His sad passing has been confirmed by his manager Maxine Stowe, as well as Jamaica's Culture Minister, Olivia Grange.

In a statement, Grange said: "At the request of the family, I announce with deepest sadness, the passing of patriarch, brother, friend and Jamaican music icon, the great Bunny Wailer. Bunny Wailer, whose given name is Neville O'Riley Livingstone, passed away at 9am today at Andrew's Memorial Hospital in Kingston. We mourn the passing of this outstanding singer, songwriter and percussionist and celebrate his life and many accomplishments ...

"We remember with great pride how Bunny, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, took Reggae music to the four corners of the earth. Today, the last surviving Wailer has passed. His son Abijah said to me this morning that 'Bunny Wailer cannot die, he has transitioned'. What Bunny Wailer has done for Reggae, as one of the pioneers and standard-bearers of our country's music, lives on. Let us hold dear Bunny's music, his memory and his family."

Throughout his huge career, in which he performed tracks such as 'Simmer Down' and 'Stir It Up', Bunny won three Grammys and has also been honoured with Jamaica's Order Of Merit, which he was given in 2017.