BTS have unveiled the track-listing for their upcoming album 'BE'.

The South Korean boy band - comprising of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are set to follow up February's 'Map of the Soul: 7' with their most "BTS-esque" collection yet on November 20.

And now fans have the full list of songs set to appear on the Deluxe Edition of LP.

The titles were handwritten by the members themselves and released with the digital cover for the record.

It's also been confirmed that 'Life Goes On' will be the lead single, and the 'Boy In Luv' group will perform the track for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards, two days after the LP's release on November 22.

Announcing the album on the band's Webverse app in September, their record label Big Hit Entertainment said: "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment.

"BTS's new album "BE (Deluxe Edition)" will be released on Friday, November 20.

"'BE (Deluxe Edition)' contains the most "BTS-esque" music yet.

"The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on" and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world. (sic)"

The album news followed the record-breaking success of their very first all-English track, 'Dynamite', which is featured on the record.

The K-Pop megastars became the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.

The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the UK when it debuted at number three.

The track-listing for 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' is:

1. 'Life Goes On'

2. 'Fly To My Room'

3. 'Blue & Grey'

4. 'Skit'

5. 'Telepathy'

6. 'Dis-ease'

7. 'Stay'

8. 'Dynamite'