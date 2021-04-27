BTS will return with their new single, 'Butter', on May 21.

The Korean septet's second English-language single, following 2020's mega-hit 'Dynamite', is described as a "dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS".

It's not known if it will be a standalone single or whether it will be part of an upcoming EP or album.

The boy band had record-breaking success with their very first all-English track.

With 'Dynamite', BTS became the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.

The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the UK when it debuted at number three.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - also became the first K-pop act to receive a major Grammy nomination, although 'Dynamite' lost out in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain on Me'.

However, not winning has become a "driving force" for them to take home one of the prestigious golden gilded gramophone trophies in the future.

V said: “Not winning somehow refreshed me. I think it will be a driving force for becoming better.”

Suga added: “We didn’t get an award this year. But we want to be active as singers for a long time, it’s difficult of course, but perhaps next year, or the year after or before the end of our career, we want to get a Grammy.”

BTS' last album was November's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the thoughts and feelings they were feeling.