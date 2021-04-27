K-Pop superstars BTS will release their second English-language single, 'Butter', on May 21.
BTS will return with their new single, 'Butter', on May 21.
The Korean septet's second English-language single, following 2020's mega-hit 'Dynamite', is described as a "dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS".
It's not known if it will be a standalone single or whether it will be part of an upcoming EP or album.
The boy band had record-breaking success with their very first all-English track.
With 'Dynamite', BTS became the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.
The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the UK when it debuted at number three.
The 'IDOL' hitmakers - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - also became the first K-pop act to receive a major Grammy nomination, although 'Dynamite' lost out in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain on Me'.
However, not winning has become a "driving force" for them to take home one of the prestigious golden gilded gramophone trophies in the future.
V said: “Not winning somehow refreshed me. I think it will be a driving force for becoming better.”
Suga added: “We didn’t get an award this year. But we want to be active as singers for a long time, it’s difficult of course, but perhaps next year, or the year after or before the end of our career, we want to get a Grammy.”
BTS' last album was November's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the thoughts and feelings they were feeling.
We remember the iconic songs that came before Fight for You.
Way, way back when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were in the prime of their life, at the ripe old age of 27, the pair of them, together with fellow...
The rockstars who took to the silver screen.
The songs you need to get you in the mood for drinking.
The return of The Offspring with Let The Bad Times Roll feels timely if not for the recent resurrection of pop punk, but for the absolute disaster of...
JK Rowling is trending again, and the trans community needs support.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...