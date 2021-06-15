BTS are to release a brand new song on the physical CD for their latest hit, 'Butter'.

The K-Pop boy band have teased a new single "that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy."

The announcement was made on the band's Weverse page.

'Butter' was released digitally in May and marked the septet's second English-language single, following 2020's mega-hit 'Dynamite'.

The new CD drops on July 9 in celebration of the band's fanbase being named the ARMY eight years ago.

The Grammy-nominated group had record-breaking success with their very first all-English track.

With 'Dynamite', BTS became the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.

The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the UK when it debuted at number three.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - also became the first K-pop act to receive a major Grammy nomination, although 'Dynamite' lost out in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain on Me'.

However, not winning has become a "driving force" for them to take home one of the prestigious golden gilded gramophone trophies in the future.

V said: “Not winning somehow refreshed me. I think it will be a driving force for becoming better.”

Suga added: “We didn’t get an award this year. But we want to be active as singers for a long time, it’s difficult of course, but perhaps next year, or the year after or before the end of our career, we want to get a Grammy.”

BTS' last album was November's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the thoughts and feelings they were feeling.