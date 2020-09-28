BTS will release their new album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', on November 20.

The K-Pop chart-toppers - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are set to follow up February's 'Map of the Soul: 7' with their most ''BTS-esque'' collection yet.

Upon clicking on a link announcing the LP, which took fans to their Webverse app, a statement from their record label confirmed: ''Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment.

''BTS's new album ''BE (Deluxe Edition)'' will be released on Friday, November 20.

'''BE (Deluxe Edition)' contains the most ''BTS-esque'' music yet.

''The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ''even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on'' and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world. (sic)''

The album news comes after the boy band had record-breaking success with their very first all-English track, 'Dynamite'.

And they are still ''having a hard time grasping'' the success of the song, after they became the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.

The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the UK when it debuted at number three, and the band admitted they still can't believe the song's success is ''real''.

SUGA said: ''I'm still having a hard time grasping that this is real. We talk a lot about our goals, and we often said, 'Oh, number one on the Hot 100', as if it was something we would like to happen, [but not something that ever would].

''It became a goal one day - and it's not like we worked hard to specifically achieve this goal - but it feels like a dream that we have reached this goal. The fact that we have accomplished this ... there was this surge of excitement. When I learned the news, I actually pinched myself to see if it was real.''

Whilst J-Hope added: ''To be honest, BTS reaching number one on the Hot 100 ... we never imagined it. It still feels like a dream, I don't know if this is reality. I'm still shaking, I'm still excited.''