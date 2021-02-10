BTS are set to make their 'MTV Unplugged' debut later this month.

The South Korean boy band – comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have recorded a special set from Seoul, South Korea, which is set to air on February 23, and will give fans a "front-row seat to never-before-seen" renditions of their hits, including those on their most recent LP, 'BE'.

MTV said: “BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic 'Unplugged' format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea, offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits.”

Fans can tune in to watch the 'MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS' special from 9pm ET.

A teaser clip of the performance was posted on MTV's social media pages and is captioned: "No, you’re not dreaming… @bts.bighitofficial is OFFICIALLY bringing their all to #MTVUnplugged Don't miss #BTSonMTV on Tuesday, February 23rd at 9p, for a truly DYNAMITE occasion. (sic)”

Over the years, 'MTV Unplugged' has seen iconic performances from the likes of Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Pearl Jam and many more.

Meanwhile, February 19 will see the Grammy-nominated K-Pop megastars release the 'BE (Essential Edition)'.

A press release stated that whilst it features the same track-listing as the deluxe edition of the album, "Several components will be different from the previous record, and BTS' surprise gifts for fans will be unveiled one by one before the album's release."

BTS recently made history yet again by being the first K-Pop group to be nominated for a major award, as their smash hit track ‘Dynamite’ landed them a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod at the upcoming Grammys.

And they also scooped the Best Pop award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.