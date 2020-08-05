K-Pop megastars BTS will give the debut performance of their upcoming song 'Dynamite' at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
BTS are set to give the debut performance of their upcoming single 'Dynamite' at the 2020 MTV VMAs.
The South Korean boy band have been nominated for awards in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography categories for their hit single 'ON'.
And now it's been confirmed that the K-Pop megastars - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and SUGA - will be performing the song as part of the ceremony, which is due to be held at the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, August 30.
'Dynamite' will be available to stream from August 21.
Doja Cat and J Balvin are also set to perform at the bash.
The 'Say So' hitmaker is up for PUSH Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Direction, whilst the latter is shortlisted for Best Collaboration and three times for Best Latin.
Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with nine nods each.
The 34-year-old singer and the '7 Rings' hitmaker have seven joint nominations for their collaborative track, 'Rain On Me', which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.
Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Best Quarantine Performance, whilst Ariana will battle it out with herself in the Best Collaboration category, and has a ninth nod in the Best Music Video From Home shortlist.
Ariana has no nominations for any solo awards, as her two nods which aren't with Gaga are for her Justin Bieber quarantine-themed collaboration, 'Stuck with U'.
Elsewhere, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd each scored six nominations each, including a nod each in the coveted Video of the Year category.
Other Video of the Year nominees include Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Future ft. Drake, and Taylor Swift, whilst the Artist of the Year category also features DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, and Post Malone.
