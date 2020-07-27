BTS have teased they have a new song on the way.

The K-Pop megastars confirmed the news that the currently untitled single will arrive on August 21 via their platform BTS Weverse - the go-to place for their fans, who are known as the ARMY, to learn of new material from the band.

The upcoming track will be an English-language song taken from their upcoming album.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and SUGA - announced: ''We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21.

''We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.''

BTS' fans can expect an uplifting track that is ''new and fresh''.

Of the new song, they added: ''The song is upbeat and sung in English, just like 'MIC Drop' and 'Waste It on Me.' We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.

''We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song. This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energised and our spirits were lifted up. We can't wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.''

BTS released their album 'Map of the Soul: 7' to acclaim in February, the follow-up to their 2019 EP 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.

Meanwhile, BTS' 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' recently set a new record for the biggest global audience for a paid virtual concert

The digital music extravaganza - which saw the K-Pop megastars invite fans to explore five rooms and two stages - reached 756,600 concurrent viewers across 107 regions last month.

The live-stream featured six multi-view screens and saw the group play a 12-song set, including 'DOPE', Boyz With Fun', 'Like', Just One Day', 'Jamais Vu', Respect', Friends' and 'Black Swan'.

The virtual event came after BTS were forced to postpone their entire 'Map Of The Soul World Tour' this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.