BTS have announced the ''online and offline'' 'Map Of The Soul ON:E' concert.

The South Korean boy band - comprising of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and SUGA - are set to perform a socially distanced gig and live-stream set on October 10 and 11, with limited capacity.

A poster announcing the shows saw the K-Pop stars walk in the sand in red suit jackets and black trousers, whilst Jungkook can be seen holding a giant red sheet.

In June, BTS hosted 'BANG BANG CON: The Live', which set the new record for the biggest global audience for a paid virtual concert

The digital music extravaganza - which saw the K-Pop megastars invite fans to explore five rooms and two stages - reached 756,600 concurrent viewers across 107 regions.

The live-stream featured six multi-view screens and saw the group play a 12-song set, including 'DOPE', Boyz With Fun', 'Like', Just One Day', 'Jamais Vu', Respect', Friends' and 'Black Swan'.

The virtual event came after BTS were forced to postpone their entire 'Map Of The Soul World Tour' this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, BTS will release their new single 'Dynamite' on August 21.

The group are set to give the debut performance of the ''uplifting'' track at the 2020 MTV VMAs, which sees them nominated for awards in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography categories for their hit single 'ON'.

The ceremony is due to be hosted across various outdoor locations in New York City on August 30, due to the global health pandemic.

Teasing English-language song 'Dynamite', they said previously: ''The song is upbeat and sung in English, just like 'MIC Drop' and 'Waste It on Me.' We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.

''We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song. This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energised and our spirits were lifted up. We can't wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.''