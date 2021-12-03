BTS have surprised their fans with a "holiday remix" of their single 'Butter'.

The K-pop boy band - made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have dropped a fifth version of their hit song since its original release back in May, and the instrumentation has been changed for the festive season.

The disco track now features jingle bells, church bells and a saxophone solo, and record label Big Hit Music described the release as a way to "bring warmth to [the hearts of fans] this holiday season to show our deep appreciation".

They added: "Thanks to your boundless love, the BTS digital single ‘Butter’ wrote history throughout 2021.

"We wish to express our sincere thanks to all fans for your continued support of BTS.”

The new version comes after the 'Hotter', 'Cooler' and 'Sweeter' remixes, while another edition features a verse from Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper has since revealed she'd love to work with them again as she teased another collaboration during a conversation captured in a vlog on BTS' YouTube channel.

She told them: "Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big. We gotta do a video, and it’s gonna be happening."

To which RM replied: “After we listened to your rap recording [for the remix of ‘Butter’], everybody was so impressed and so grateful."

Megan added: “No, I was so happy and I was so grateful. I was like, ‘I wanna do a song with BTS’, and then when it came up. I was like, ‘They know me?’ I was so happy.”

Meanwhile, BTS' single 'Dynamite' has topped the list of Apple Music's Top Streamed Song of the last year, leading the way in the annual top 100 charts, which centres on music-listening trends between October 16, 2020, and October 15, 2021.

'Dynamite' is followed on the list by Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' and Ariana Grande's 'Positions'.

The top five is rounded out by 'For The Night' by Pop Smoke and 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd.