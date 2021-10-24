BTS star V will be performing sat down at their 'Permission to Dance' show after injuring his leg.

The K-Pop megastars are due to host the online concert later today (24.10.21), and after going to the hospital with painful calf muscles, the 25-year-old singer was advised by medical professionals to not make any "vigorous movement", which is why he will be seated for the duration of the performance.

The band's label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement: "We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today’s BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE.

"V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.

"As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding.

"We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health."

The South Korean boy band are known for their show-stopping choreography.

The virtual event will mark the 'IDOL' hitmakers' first live show in 12 months.

The 'My Universe' group - completed by Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - were forced to cancel their 'Map of the Soul World Tour' due to the global pandemic, and 'Permission to Dance' follows October 2020's record-breaking 'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' performance.