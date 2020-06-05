BTS' Jungkook has released his first solo single.

The 22-year-old singer - whose full name in Jeon Jungkook - surprised BTS fans on Thursday (04.06.20) with the release of his very first solo single, titled 'Still With You'.

The track comes as part of the K-Pop band's annual Festa celebrations, which are held every June in the lead up to the anniversary of their beginnings as a group.

'Still With You' comes just weeks after Jungkook's bandmate Suga - real name Min Yoongi - released his second solo mixtape 'D-2' under his solo stage name, Agust D.

The mixtape, and its lead single 'Daechwita', topped Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Songs charts, and 'Daechwita' also earned Suga his first solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it debuted at 76.

All 10 tracks from 'D-2' occupy the top 10 of the World Digital Song Sales chart, making Suga the first soloist to sweep the top 10 in a week, and joins BTS as the only other artist to have achieved the accolade, as the band have infused the entire top 10 on four occasions.

Meanwhile, BTS were recently forced to cancel their entire world tour scheduled for 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but are set to broadcast a brand new live show from the comfort of their home later this month.

'BANG BAN CON The Live' follows the success of their 'BTS Online Concert Weekend' in April - which saw fans watch footage of past performances - and will see the 'ON' hitmakers perform a brand new set of their hits.

The virtual gig will stream on their social media channels and Weverse on June 14 at 6PM (KST) / 5AM (EDT) 10AM (BST), and will last for 90 minutes.

Fans will have to pay for access to the live show, with a ticket costing $35.10.

The ticket gives fans access to the recording after it has aired, and those with a BTS Fan Club membership receive a discount of $9, with their ticket priced at $26.09