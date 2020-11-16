BTS dominated the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, taking home four prizes.

The South Korean boy band - comprising of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - were named The Group of 2020, and also won The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for 'Dynamite', as well as The Album of 2020 for 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

In their acceptance speech delivered via video for Sunday's (15.11.20) ceremony, the 'IDOL' hitmakers said: "Thank you People’s Choice Awards and our fans for giving us the Best Group title. I know it’s been a tough year for everyone. It was for us too. But we didn’t stay idle and focused on what could do the best, which is music. We realised that with the help of music, our life goes on. We really want to thank you for listening to our music this year. And we hope our music can keep you going and living on. Thank you again.”

Elsewhere, Blake Shelton was named Top Country Artist and paid a touching tribute to his fiancee Gwen Stefani.

Speaking on stage at the virtual ceremony held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, he said: "Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane.

"I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything.

"Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing.

"And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for, lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."

And thanking the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker for being his biggest inspiration, the 44-year-old musician added: "Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani. That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, If you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for my inspiration!"

The Demi Lovato-hosted ceremony also saw Justin Bieber named Male Artist of 2020 and Ariana Grande Female Artist of the Year.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker took to the stage for a performance of his recent hit singles, 'Holy' and 'Lonely'.

Justin tied with Lady Gaga for the most nominations, with seven apiece, but the latter went home empty handed.

Ariana was also named The Social Celebrity of 2020, while 'Say So' hitmaker Doja Cat was named the best New Artist of 2020.

An abridged E! People's Choice Awards 2020 winners list:

People's Champion Award - Tyler Perry

The Movie of 2020 - 'Bad Boys for Life'

The Male Movie Star of 2020 - Will Smith, 'Bad Boys for Life'

The Female Movie Star of 2020 - Tiffany Haddish, 'Like A Boss'

The Show of 2020 - 'Grey's Anatomy'

The Drama Show of 2020 - 'Riverdale'

The Comedy Show of 2020 - 'Never Have I Ever'

The Reality Show of 2020 - 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

The Male TV Star of 2020 - Cole Sprouse, 'Riverdale'

The Female TV Star of 2020 - Ellen Pompeo, 'Grey's Anatomy'

The Daytime Talk Show of 2020 - 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020 - 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

The Reality Star of 2020 - Khloe Kardashian, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

The Male Artist of 2020 - Justin Bieber

The Female Artist of 2020 - Ariana Grande

The Group of 2020 - BTS

The Song of 2020 - BTS, 'Dynamite'

The Album of 2020 - BTS, 'Map of the Soul: 7'

The New Artist of 2020 - Doja Cat

The Music Video of 2020 - BTS, 'Dynamite'

The Social Celebrity of 2020 - Ariana Grande