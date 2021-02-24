BTS wowed with a cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' and gave the live debut of 'Telepathy' during their 'MTV Unplugged' set.
BTS performed a cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' and gave the live debut of 'Telepathy' during their show-stopping 'MTV Unplugged' set.
The South Korean boy band – comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - recorded a special performance from Seoul, South Korea, which aired on Wednesday (23.02.21), offering fans a "front-row seat to never-before-seen" renditions of their hits, including those on their most recent LP, 'BE'.
The ARMY were treated to a five-song acoustic live set and also got to learn more about the process behind their favourite band's songs.
Jimin explained that they chose to perform 'Fix You' in English because the song provided them with some "comfort" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He shared: “This song gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.”
Elsewhere, BTS performed 'Telepathy' - the fifth track on 'BE' - in an arcade room and revealed that the song was inspired by their loyal fanbase.
The set also included renditions of mega-hit 'Dynamite', 'Blue & Grey' and 'Life Goes On'.
In a statement announcing BTS' 'Unplugged' gig, MTV had said: “BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic 'Unplugged' format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea, offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits.”
Over the years, 'MTV Unplugged' has seen iconic performances from the likes of Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Pearl Jam and many more.
Meanwhile, BTS recently made history yet again by being the first K-Pop group to be nominated for a major award, as their smash hit track ‘Dynamite’ landed them a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod at the upcoming Grammys.
They previously scooped the Best Pop award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
