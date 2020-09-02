BTS have collaborated with Hyundai on a new track titled 'IONIQ: I'm On It'.

The K-Pop megastars have only just caught their breath after achieving record-breaking success with their very first all-English track, 'Dynamite', but they're already back with another new song, this time in collaboration with South Korean car manufacturers, Hyundai.

BTS have an ongoing partnership with the brand, and the song - which is downloadable for free from Hyundai's website - was created to help launch the new range of electric vehicles, known as IONIQ.

In a statement about the release, the members said: ''Change always starts small at first, but we feel things are really starting to change with eco-friendly technology. [We] think we'll look back and realise IONIQ was one of the starting steps. What we love is this idea that if you work harder and harder, it's possible to see and create new opportunities and rewards for the future.''

Alongside the track, the chart-topping band - comprised of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have also released a new music video, which was shot in two locations in South Korea - Seoul and Jeju Island.

BTS added of the video: ''We had a lot of fun filming this video. It's been a while since a music video style ad has come out like this. It didn't feel like a commercial shoot. It felt like an actual music video shoot.''

To celebrate the release of the track, Hyundai is also introducing a limited-edition merchandise giveaway, producing a cassette-designed mp3 containing the song and BTS members' individual messages to fans.