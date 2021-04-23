BTS have been named ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

Fans of the K-Pop group - comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - can expect to see the 'Dynamite' hitmakers dressed head-to-toe in the iconic fashion house's pieces more often, after they were unveiled this week as the latest ambassadors for the high-end brand.

LV said “BTS’ ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House.”

In a statement, the group said: “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us."

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh, added: “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today.

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

Along with the announcement, a new photograph was shared of the seven members rocking pastel-colored LV outfits.

In January, Vuitton credited BTS with boosting viewing figures for their spring 2021 men's show.

Their fanbase made up many of the record 105 million views of the virtual showcase.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers had posted shots of themselves wearing pieces from the collection on social media, which prompted fans to speculate that they could take part in the show.

Even though the band members didn’t partake, the ARMY - the name of their loyal fanbase - tuned in for the event in their droves just in case.

Vuitton said in a statement at the time: BTS fans spotted the looks worn by the band and posted them online, creating a huge increase in traffic and demand on our website."