BTS' Louis Vuitton suits from the 2021 Grammys are expected to fetch between $30,000 and $50,000 at auction.

The 'My Universe' group - comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - dressed head-to-toe in the luxury French fashion house's designer gear at the prestigious awards show in March.

And the suits, along with three rings worn by J-Hope, will go under the hammer at the upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions early next year.

The accessories could rake in between $2,000 and $4,000.

Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, the goal of MusiCares is to offer services to members of the music community, including financial assistance for basic living expenses, medical expenses, and treatment for critical illnesses like HIV/AIDS and Parkinson's disease.

The major charity sale is also set to include a rhinestone-embellished gown donated by country music legend Dolly Parton, who was named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The likes of Katy Perry Lady GaGa, Demi Lovato, Harry Styles, and Lionel Richie have also donated items to help raise funds.

Fans can bid on the memorabilia when the auction takes place on January 30, 2022.

BTS is affiliated with Louis Vuitton, having showcased its fall 2021 menswear collection in a fashion film in July.

The K-Pop boy band chose from 34 new pieces to wear in the film by Korean director Jeon Go-woon.

A statement read: “The film stages a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity central to our moment in time, and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity."

Artistic director, Virgil Abloh added: “Seoul has such a unique energy and BTS embody this vibe completely. They add their spin to the collection, make it their own and take it to new heights.”

The 'Butter' hitmakers were named brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton in April.