BTS have joined the line-up for the upcoming Grammys' Music On A Mission virtual MusiCares fundraising event on March 12.
BTS will perform at the Grammys' Music On A Mission virtual concert.
The 'Dynamite' hitmakers - comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - join an already star-studded line-up for the upcoming fundraising show on March 12, in aid of the Grammys’ MusiCares Foundation.
A post on the MusiCares Twitter page read: "We’re excited to announce that the GRAMMY-Nominated #BTS (@bts_bighit) are joining our incredible lineup of #MusicOnAMission performers! Tickets are now available: https://support.musicares.org (sic)"
The concert is set to “honour the resilience of the music community, which has been deeply impacted by COVID-19."
Beatles legends Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will make a special appearance, alongside the likes of Carole King, Jonas Brothers, Lionel Richie, Macklemore, Mick Fleetwood and Shakira.
Haim, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko and John Legend are also on the bill.
In their mission statement, the non-profit organisation states that: "MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need."
The Music On A Mission virtual gig comes ahead of the main Grammys event on March 14.
South Korean boy band BTS recently made history yet again by being the first K-Pop group to be nominated for a major award, as their smash hit track ‘Dynamite’ landed them a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod at the Grammys.
They previously scooped the Best Pop award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Way, way back in the February of 1980 one twenty year old Bryan Adams released his eponymous debut album, paving the way for the start of his...
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...