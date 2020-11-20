South Korean boy band BTS have released their new album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' and the music video for 'Life Goes On'.
BTS have released their hotly-anticipated new album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’.
The South Korean boy band – comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have followed up February's 'Map of the Soul: 7' with their most "BTS-esque" collection yet.
As well as releasing the record, the band shared their music video for the uplifting single, 'Life Goes On', which is directed by band member Jungkook, and sees them perform at an empty stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It features the record-breaking single, 'Dynamite', their very first all-English track.
The 'IDOL' hitmakers had "a hard time grasping" the success of the song, after they became the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.
The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the UK when it debuted at number three, and the band admitted they still can't believe the song's success is "real".
SUGA said: "I'm still having a hard time grasping that this is real. We talk a lot about our goals, and we often said, 'Oh, number one on the Hot 100', as if it was something we would like to happen, [but not something that ever would].
"It became a goal one day - and it's not like we worked hard to specifically achieve this goal - but it feels like a dream that we have reached this goal. The fact that we have accomplished this ... there was this surge of excitement. When I learned the news, I actually pinched myself to see if it was real."
Whilst J-Hope added: "To be honest, BTS reaching number one on the Hot 100 ... we never imagined it. It still feels like a dream, I don't know if this is reality. I'm still shaking, I'm still excited."
