BTS and their record label have donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The South Korean boy band and Big Hit Entertainment threw their financial support behind the campaign earlier this month in light of the death of George Floyd, but they've decided to remain tight-lipped about their donation.

Kailee Scales, the managing director for Black Lives Matter, told Variety: ''Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression.

''We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.''

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X recently blasted the Blackout Tuesday campaign, describing it as the ''worst idea ever''.

The rapper hit out at the concept - which saw celebrities, corporations, music labels and sports stars show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by refusing to post on social media - and Lil Nas instead insisted now is the time to speak out as loudly as possible about racial discrimination.

He wrote on Twitter: ''i know y'all mean well but... bro saying stop posting for a day is the worst idea ever

''i just really think this is the time to push as hard as ever. i don't think the movement has ever been this powerful. we don't need to slow it down by posting nothing. we need to spread info and be as loud as ever. (sic)''

Blackout Tuesday (02.06.20) saw various music stars post black images on their social media channels.

But the rap star proposed another way to make a stance.

He tweeted: ''not tryna be announcing but what if we posted donation and petitions links on instagram all at the same time instead of pitch black images. (sic)''