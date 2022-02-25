BTS have beat Taylor Swift and Adele to be crowned IFPI Global Recording Artist Of The Year for 2021.

The K-Pop septet - comprising J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V - have nabbed the title for the second consecutive year, having topped the list in 2020.

RM said: “We are truly honoured to receive the IFPI Global Recording Artist Of The Year award.

“We heard this is the first time ever any artist received [the] Artist Of The Year two years in a row, so we feel blessed for such a significant title.”

Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake and Ed Sheeran made the top five, with The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo making the top 10.

IFPI chief executive Frances Moore commented: “BTS’ phenomenal success over the last year is a testament to their creativity, hard work and ongoing commitment to continuing to find ways to bring their music to the world.

“By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal and their dynamic and passionate fanbase has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years."

Meanwhile, BTS have just announced a four-night Las Vegas residency.

The 'My Universe' hitmakers will bring their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert to Sin City's Allegiant Stadium, which can hold nearly 65,000 people.

The shows will take place on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, while the concert will be streamed online on the last day of the tour.

There will also be a special in-person live broadcast event, 'Live Play in Las Vegas', at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four dates.

It comes after the group announced three huge homecoming shows at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13, which mark the group's first in-person gigs in Korea since October 2019.