BTS' 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' set a new record for the biggest global audience for a paid virtual concert

The virtual music extravaganza - which saw the K-Pop megastars invite fans to explore five rooms and two stages - reached 756,600 concurrent viewers across 107 regions on Sunday (14.06.20).

The live-stream featured six multi-view screens and, the group - which is comprised of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and SUGA - played a 12-song set, including 'DOPE', Boyz With Fun', 'Like', Just One Day', 'Jamais Vu', Respect', Friends' and 'Black Swan'.

One of the highlights was a rendition of their Halsey collaboration 'Boy With Luv' , which saw the band members perform with LED-lit umbrellas attached to the official lightstick ARMY BOMB.

Multi-view live-streaming gave fans the chance to choose their favourite angle from the six screens playing simultaneously.

The 100-minute long show was the equivalent of 15 shows at a 50,000-capacity stadium.

The South Korean band's record label, Big Hit Entertainment, revealed that BTS' fanbase - which is nicknamed the ARMY - subsequently grew by 10,000 members after the show.

During the stream, BTS said: ''We have prepared a short preview of our tour.''

They also gave the debut live performances of 'Jamais Vu', 'Respect' and 'Friends' from their fourth studio album, 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'.

BTS - who were forced to postpone their entire 'Map Of The Soul World Tour' this year because of the coronavirus pandemic - wrapped up the online event by telling their fans how much joy it brought them to perform for them again and admitted they can't wait to see their faces in person when live concerts resume.

J-Hope said: ''I hope you could feel our love for the stage, as we prepared really hard for today.

''I am so happy to be in a sweat after performing.''

Jimin said: ''Though we may not be able to see each other at this time, we've been constantly striving to grow as a group.

''We are coping up with it pretty well so hope that you too can overcome this time by finding the small joy within. Hope we can meet each other again with smiles on our faces.''

SUGA continued: ''Thank you for watching us and our performances from all around the world. We need to meet each other again.''

Jungkook admitted: ''We gave it our all on the stage, thanks to such great love that you sent from near and far. I hope today will mark the start of something new.''

V and Jin said: ''I wish we can perform again soon, because I want to see ARMY with my very own eyes.

''The time we spent together filled me with joy. If I have the chance, I will come see you.''

And RM added that ''BTS and ARMY's Spring will definitely return.''