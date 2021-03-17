BTS have broken yet another Guinness World Record for 'Dynamite'.

The chart-topping South Korean boy band - comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - officially hold the title for having the most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres for their 2020 mega-hit.

A tweet on the Guinness World Records' Twitter page reads: "The worst kept secret in history.

@BTS_twt's record for the 'most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' has now been confirmed, with the 2020 single Dynamite clocking up over three million viewers. (sic)"

The 'IDOL' hitmakers have already broken several records, including for the most viewers for a live-stream concert for their 'Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ virtual event and best-selling album for ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

BTS also recently made history as the first K-Pop group to be nominated for a Grammy, after 'Dynamite' received a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the ceremony at the weekend.

Although Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' beat them to the accolade, Jimin wasn't disappointed.

He shared a selfie on Twitter and wrote: "Everyone has a hard time staying with us until this time! Thank you for supporting me Thanks to this, I have experienced such a ridiculous experience. Thank you very much and I am happy, ARMY! Love it."