BTS will play their first show in a year on October 24 as part of their 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' virtual event.
BTS have announced their first live show in 12 months.
The K-Pop megastars - who were forced to cancel their 'Map of the Soul World Tour' due to the global pandemic - have announced the 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' live-stream on October 24, which follows October 2020's record-breaking 'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' performance.
A poster for the upcoming event - which is named after the track 'Permission To Dance' - was unveiled on the global Weverse platform and is in the same colours as their recent hit 'Butter'.
A press release states that: "More information about the concert will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for more updates from the pop icons."
The concert announcement comes days after the popular septet - comprising V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - announced their Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe'.
The 'Yellow' hitmakers and the Grammy-nominated superstars confirmed that the new track will be released on September 24 after months of speculation of hints that the two bands would be teaming up.
Alien Radio FM, a Twitter account set up by Coldplay for information about their upcoming album, first posted the teaser for the single with cryptic symbols.
News of the collaboration was first teased on Twitter in June, with fans of both groups keenly anticipating the track.
In recent months, both acts have expressed their admiration for each other.
The 'Dynamite' hitmakers performed Coldplay's 'Fix You' during an appearance on 'MTV Unplugged' and claimed that it was a significant song for them as it helped the group through tough times.
The 'Viva La Vida' band later took to social media to praise BTS for their rendition of the song and even recommended the band's hit 'Butter'.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also revealed that he has nothing but "love and respect" for the BTS and would be open to a collaboration with the group.
The 44-year-old singer said: "When it comes to BTS, I just have nothing but love and respect for them. All seven guys, I think they're just cool, stand for good things and sing about cool things.
"I love the fact that they are so huge and sing a lot in Korean, they don't always have to sing in English. I love them a lot and so if the right song came along, I wouldn't ever say no."
He added: "I love that band... because I love what they stand for as people."
