BTS have announced three gigs at Seoul Olympic Stadium.

The K-Pop septet are giving fans the chance to catch the 'BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul' performances in person or from the comfort of their home via a global livestream.

The homecoming shows in South Korea will mark the 'Butter' hitmakers' first since 2019.

The stream will be available from March 10 and 13, and the March 12 gig will be broadcast live in theatres worldwide.

The news was announced by the band's record label, Big Hit, on the Weverse platform.

In December, the boy band took an "extended period of rest" to "recharge" after completing their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' and 'Jingle Bell Tour' commitments.

And it was also teased that the 'My Universe' hitmakers are preparing their next album.

A statement said: “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter.’ They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you."

The group has been hit with cases of COVID-19 over the past few months.

V was the latest member to test positive for the virus this week.

The 26-year-old star - whose real name is Kim Yae-hyung - made a trip to hospital on Tuesday (15.02.22) afternoon after experiencing a sore throat and a PCR test revealed he had contracted coronavirus, making him the fifth member of the band to test positive in the last three months.

Big Hit confirmed: "V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat.

“He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery.

"We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

The company noted V had been in contact with other members of BTS on Saturday (12.02.22) but it was not close contact and everyone was wearing a mask.

No other members of the group are showing any symptoms, and everyone has tested negative for the virus.

Last month, Jimin tested positive for the virus while in hospital to undergo emergency surgery after falling ill with appendicitis.

In December, RM, Jin, and Suga all tested positive for COVID-19, but they had mild symptoms.