Bruce Springsteen can still remember the first time he heard himself on the radio.

The 'Born To Run' legend - whose incredible career spans five decades and 20 studio albums - has reflected on the moment he heard a song from debut LP 'Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.' in public.

Asked about the first time he heard one of his tracks on the airwaves, he told Radio 2's 'Zoe Ball Breakfast Show': "I was in Connecticut, standing on a street corner.

"A car pulled up and the guy had his window down and 'Spirit of the Night' was coming out of his car radio.

"I wanted to run over to his car and say ‘Hey, that’s me!’, but I didn’t do it. I just stood there in shock and ecstasy."

The Boss admitted he's also hoping to get back on the road in 2022, providing pandemic restrictions have eased enough to let him tour.

Addressing his next plans, he added: "I’ll be doing a few more radio shows, we’ll be touring next year if everything goes well.

"The E Street Band will be back on the road, you know, depending of course on the virus and what’s opening up."

In October, Springsteen released 'Letter To You' - is first new studio album with his iconic band since 2014's 'High Hopes'.

During the interview, he reserved some special thanks for his fans in the UK, and the passion with which they've embraced his latest collection.

He said: "I’d like to take one moment to thank my UK fans, particularly for the support they’ve continued to give to my new music.

"'Letter To You' was so well received in the UK and it really touched by heart and I deeply deeply appreciate it."