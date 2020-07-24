Brooks Laich is ''open'' to reconciling with Julianne Hough, despite feeling ''humiliated'' when they split.
Brooks Laich is ''open'' to reconciling with Julianne Hough.
The 32-year-old professional dancer ended her marriage to the hockey star in late May after three years together, and while the sportsman initially felt ''humiliated'' and refused to think about the possibility of a reunion, he's now coming round to the idea of repairing his marriage.
A source told E! News: ''At first Brooks was not open to reconciling.
''She bruised his ego and left him feeling humiliated, but he never stopped loving her. He was doing all of this to give her what she needed. Now that some has passed, it seems like he's more open to the idea of reconciling.
''It's been a very fluid situation. They still love each other, and the lines of communication are open.''
According to the insider, the former 'Dancing With the Stars' professional wanted to end the relationship because she felt ''there was more out there in the world for her to experience, and that perhaps she had settled down into married life too soon'', but has now begun to think differently.
The insider said: ''With the world now on pause, Julianne doesn't have the distractions she had several months ago and finds herself missing Brooks.
''It really hit her over her birthday that maybe she moved too quickly and didn't appreciate what she and Brooks had together.''
The pair are both said to have ''complicated'' feelings about their future.
The source said: ''To say things are complicated would be an understatement, but it doesn't seem like either one of them is ready to close the door for good.''
Prior to their split, we're told Julianne felt like
Julianne hinted at regretting her decision to leave Brooks earlier this month, when she posted a quote which spoke about feeling ''depressed'' and ''hopeless''.
The quote read: ''When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you. Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver.''
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
The ultimate back to work playlist.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
Nicholas Sparks strikes again with yet another film based on a misty-eyed novel about tormented...
When Katie Feldman flees from her city and winds up in the picturesque town of...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
A surprisingly faithful remake of the iconic 1984 hit, this crowd-pleasing romp finds some intriguing...
Ren McCormack moves to Beaumont, Tennessee from Boston. He soon becomes friends with a boy...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...