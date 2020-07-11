Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly engaged to Nicola Peltz, as sources say the couple have the ''blessing'' of Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly engaged to Nicola Peltz.
The 21-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - is believed to have popped the question to his actress girlfriend Nicola, as sources say he's been telling his friends that the pair are ''engaged''.
An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten.''
Whilst a second source close to the Beckham family added: ''David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.''
Meanwhile, Brooklyn is no stranger to declaring his love for Nicola, 25, on social media.
The photographer recently posted a series of photos of the pair running through a field at sunset, and wrote: ''My beautiful angel,'' whilst image from April sees Brooklyn declare he will ''always'' be by Nicola's side, and in another from March he calls her his ''other half''.
And during a question and answer session on his Instagram Stories in April, Brooklyn gushed over the 'Our House' star's ''amazing heart''.
Asked his favourite thing about the blonde beauty - who starred as Tessa Yeager in the fourth 'Transformers' film, 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' - Brooklyn replied: ''Her amazing heart [love heart emoji] (sic)''
Brooklyn celebrated his 21st birthday alongside his girlfriend at a glitzy party at David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds estate on March 7.
And the loved-up duo were joined at the bash by rap star Stormzy, who performed some of his best-known hits as Brooklyn celebrated his landmark birthday.
At one point in the evening, Stormzy - who is one of the UK's best-selling music stars - said: ''Your dad is legendary, your family is legendary, and this is legendary so let's do it like this ... last song. I want to see everyone dancing.''
