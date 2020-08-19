Brooklyn Beckham has dubbed Nicola Peltz his ''wife''.

The couple announced their engagement last month but they are already getting ahead with their new nicknames for one another.

Commenting on the photo Nicola posted, he wrote underneath it with three red heart emojis: ''My wife ... (sic)''

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola could tie the knot at St Paul's Cathedral.

A source said: ''David and Victoria are aware Brooklyn can get married at St Paul's. They are overseeing their British wedding and want to make sure it has the wow factor for Nicola's family. If they went ahead, the wedding would have real gravitas and set the benchmark for what comes later in America. Brooklyn and Nicola are weighing up their options.''

In July, Brooklyn confirmed his engagement to Nicola.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ... I love you baby xx (sic)''

And Nicola shared the happy news on her social media accounts, as she admitted she felt like ''the luckiest girl in the world''.

She penned: ''you've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic (sic)''

It came after a source claimed Brooklyn is engaged to Nicola and his parents David and Victoria Beckham have given their blessing.

An insider said of the happy couple's big news: ''Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten ...

''David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.''