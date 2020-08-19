Brooklyn Beckham has dubbed his fiancé Nicola Peltz his ''wife''.
Brooklyn Beckham has dubbed Nicola Peltz his ''wife''.
The couple announced their engagement last month but they are already getting ahead with their new nicknames for one another.
Commenting on the photo Nicola posted, he wrote underneath it with three red heart emojis: ''My wife ... (sic)''
Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola could tie the knot at St Paul's Cathedral.
A source said: ''David and Victoria are aware Brooklyn can get married at St Paul's. They are overseeing their British wedding and want to make sure it has the wow factor for Nicola's family. If they went ahead, the wedding would have real gravitas and set the benchmark for what comes later in America. Brooklyn and Nicola are weighing up their options.''
In July, Brooklyn confirmed his engagement to Nicola.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ... I love you baby xx (sic)''
And Nicola shared the happy news on her social media accounts, as she admitted she felt like ''the luckiest girl in the world''.
She penned: ''you've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic (sic)''
It came after a source claimed Brooklyn is engaged to Nicola and his parents David and Victoria Beckham have given their blessing.
An insider said of the happy couple's big news: ''Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten ...
''David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.''
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
With each film in the Transformer saga, Michael Bay makes it clear that all he's...
Taking place after the events of 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', we see a new...
Following the destruction caused by Optimus Prime's benign Autobots and, their nemeses, the evil Decepticons...
It's been four years since the disastrous conflict between the benevolent Autobots, led by Optimus...
Watch the trailer for The Last AirbenderAir, Water, Earth and Fire the four elements that...