Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz.
The 21-year-old aspiring photographer took to Instagram to confirm he is set to tie the knot with actress Nicola Peltz.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ... I love you baby xx (sic)''
And Nicola shared the happy news on her social media accounts, as she admitted she felt like ''the luckiest girl in the world''.
She penned: ''you've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic (sic)''
It comes after a source claimed Brooklyn is engaged to Nicola and his parents David and Victoria Beckham have given their blessing.
An insider said of the happy couple's big news: ''Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten ...
''David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.''
Brooklyn is no stranger to declaring his love for Nicola on social media.
The photographer recently posted a series of photos of the pair running through a field at sunset, and wrote: ''My beautiful angel,'' whilst an image from April sees Brooklyn declare he will ''always'' be by Nicola's side, and in another from March he calls her his ''other half''.
